LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “Forget about the biggest victory, puri tarah se dhula diya (we just hammered them), just as you wash clothes in a dhobi ghat. If you are a good team, you don’t let the result of the previous match affect you. If they think too much about it, they won’t be able to concentrate on the next match. I don’t expect Pakistan to make such a mistake,” Sunil Gavaskar said on India Today.