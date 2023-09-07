September 7, 2023

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: What Happens if Ind-Pak is WASHED OUT?

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “Yeh Rohit Sharma woh Rohit Sharma hai hi nahi. Yeh uska stunt double hai. Shaheen uske dimaag mein baith gaya hai. (This is not the same Rohit Sharma. This one’s a stunt double. Shaheen has conquered his mind). I have never seen him change his stance, but what was happening there? Stance change kara, beat hua, bowled hua (He changed his stance and got bowled). Shaheen is subconsciously in his mind. This is what pressure of IND vs PAK match does to players,” Akhtar said on Star Sports’ Game Plan.



