LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.




  • 3:54 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: On paper, Pakistan look a stronger unit. India have a few players returning from injuries and hence they would not be 100 per cent.



  • 3:51 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: If Afghanistan whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series, they will become No. 5 in ODI rankings for the first time in their history. remember, Babar Azam is the No. 1 batter in the world.



  • 3:49 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer was seen batting and fielding over the weekend. That shows he is fit. Iyer would in all probability return to the side for the Asia Cup.



  • 3:34 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: So much talk around Tilak Varma getting picked. What we understand is – he will be the back-up option for Shreyas Iyer at No. 4.



  • 2:40 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: In what would come as good news for fans, Rishabh Pant has started batting. He played a local match today and the clip of his batting has surfaced on social space.



  • 1:59 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Pant has resumed batting. He was spoted playing a local match where he was looking to dominate the bowling.



  • 1:38 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Speculations have peaked as BCCI has still not announced the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Reports suggest it would happen on August 20.



  • 12:59 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Guess what, asiacup is the top trend in India. It is surprising because ahead of the Asia Cup, India play a short series in Ireland as well.