LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series: KL Rahul Likely to Drop Hints on Playing XI?





LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus ODI Series

Days after the Asia Cup glory, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. It would be KL Rahul who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Not just Rohit, even Virat Kohli and a couple of other players have been given rest. The players who have been rested would join the side in the third and the final ODI. In this space, we will provide you with all the build-up and let us remind you that there would be a Team India press conference in the evening today.





Source link

Like this: Like Loading...