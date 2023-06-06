Menu
Sports

LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins Rendezvous In London

Date:

Date:


live

A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx.

LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Can India Conquer Biggest Stage Of Test Cricket? (Image: Twitter)

LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, World Test Championship FINAL 2023

London: A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.




  • 6:42 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: There was an injury scare to Rohit Sharma but as thing stand, the Indian captain is fine.



  • 6:35 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: No matter how the surface will behave, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will continue to ask questions and Cameron Green’s contribution as an all-rounder will be invaluable.



  • 6:35 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Smith averages close to 100 at this ground and India will need to get rid of him early before he takes the game away from their grasp.



  • 6:33 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: The game could well be decided by how the top-order of either team fares against high-quality pace. After a couple of prolific seasons, opener Usman Khawaja will be expected to shine on the big stage while David Warner will have a point to prove in the twilight of his career.



  • 6:33 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Only three of their players were part of the league in India. Players like Cummins chose to prepare back home while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith got themselves ready for the long summer with County stints.



  • 6:32 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: For Australia, it’s a high-stake ‘warm up’ for Ashes. In comparison to Indians who are match-fit after a long IPL season, Australians will go into the final with fresher mind and body.



  • 6:23 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: It is being as billed as the ‘Ultimate Test’ and it will indeed be one for proven performers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well for a rising star like Shubman Gill. Cheteshwar Pujara will look to extend the rich form he has shown in County cricket while Ajinkya Rahane will be itching to deliver in his comeback game.



  • 6:22 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: As a modern-day cricketer, one is expected to smoothly switch formats but playing Test cricket in England is never easy. The job gets tougher when one has to face the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who is expected to start in place of injured Josh Hazlewood.













