LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

August 23, 2023

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. (Image: BCCI)

LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I

Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar










