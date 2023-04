LIVE BUZZ | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023

The Knights travel west for their game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While the Knights would like to get back to winning ways, it will not be easy against the home favourites. The focus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has not fired up to expectations. Eyes would also be on Andre Russell’s availability for the game. With both sides featuring quality spinners, the tweakers could rule the roost at the Wankhede stadium today afternoon.





