LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: “We know the allegiance of Rohit with Mumbai Indians and everything that he has done in his career. So, we absolutely back him. He can come back and perform for us, he has batted beautifully in a few games, showing really good tempo on the top. So, we back Rohit all the way,” Green said at a press interaction ahead of their game against RCB.