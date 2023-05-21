LIVE BUZZ | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
So yes, today is the last day of the league matches in IPL 2023. Two big games, two big teams – one spot left. Mumbai Indians play their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma and Co. would need a massive win to edge Royal Challengers Bangalore to grab the fourth spot in the points table. The Hyderabad side cannot be taken as pushovers as they have some quality cricketers who could hurt MI. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons on Super Sunday.

 

 



