LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Who Will Create HISTORY?

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming details.

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala




  • 12:56 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Both teams will look to clinch the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 title.



  • 11:44 AM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: It may come down to who handles pressure best on the night that matters. This will be their last night and surely the girls would be up for it.



  • 11:25 AM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: How good was Issy Wong the other night? Eyes would be on her as she would be one of the key players for the MI side.







