September 15, 2023

LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023: Toss Likely to Take Place on TIME

LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 15, Asia Cup 2023

The weather held up for the final few hours on Thursday to allow a result during Pakistan-Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa in Colombo. Now, with the finalists confirmed, India take on Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game at the same venue. So, will rain play spoilsport? There is a 67 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for the fans. The humidity will also be on the higher side. All in all, the weather will not be comfortable for the players. Follow all weather updates here.



