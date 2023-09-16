LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rain Threat Looms Large On IND vs SL Clash





LIVE – Colombo Weather, Sept 17, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa in Colombo, on Sunday. So, will rain play spoilsport? There is a 70 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for the fans. The humidity will also be on the higher side with 80 per cent. All in all, the weather will not be comfortable for the players. Follow all weather updates here.





Source link

Like this: Like Loading...