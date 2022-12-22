Welcome to Sportstar’s reside weblog of the Indian Tremendous League match, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, being performed on the JRD Tata Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Beginning lineups: Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia (C), Mohammed Uvais, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Phijam Singh, Daniel Chima, Ishan Pandita FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brison Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes (C), Iker Guarrotxena, Makan Chothe, Noah Sadaoui

The second half of the season kicks off with Jamshedpur FC desperately looking for factors in opposition to FC Goa within the Hero Indian Tremendous League (ISL) on the JRD Tata Sports activities Complicated in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Final season’s league champions have now fallen to seven defeats in a row and are in eleventh place with solely 4 factors on the board. With ten video games to go, Jamshedpur FC will want a fast turnaround to be in rivalry for the playoffs.

Their opponents, FC Goa, at present occupy the final of the playoff spots however are 14 factors clear. Within the reverse fixture earlier this season, they’d overwhelmed Jamshedpur FC 3-0.

Final week, Jamshedpur FC suffered a slender defeat in opposition to Bengaluru FC. The Pink Miners have now suffered a 1-0 defeat in all of their final three video games. The targets have dried up and head coach Aidy Boothroyd will proceed on the lookout for contributions from his attackers.

After their final match, Boothroyd talked about that the membership was striving onerous to get Rafael Crivellaro again to full health. The brand new signing has began two video games however has been on the pitch for lower than an hour in each video games. The Brazilian is prone to begin in opposition to FC Goa. (Membership statistics)

“The season so far has been horrific. It has been a tough few months for everybody. In terms of how to turn things around and get back to winning ways, the key is to find the right players for the right places. We will be active in January, rebuild and go again,” mentioned Boothroyd.

“When January comes, I think you’ll see a different team – a team that can attack and is mature. We are still aiming for that top-six spot. It will be a tough task, but I think we can do it provided we get what we need,” he added.

FC Goa have began gaining momentum and are set to kick off the second half of the season on a constructive notice. The Gaurs have received six of the ten video games performed up to now. Nonetheless, they’ve solely received two out of their final 5 away video games this season.

Of their earlier match, Carlos Pena’s males clinched all three factors in opposition to NorthEast United FC. The Spanish duo of Iker Guarrotxena and Edu Bedia discovered the again of the online. Talismanic attacker Noah Sadaoui continued so as to add to his objective contributions after pocketing an help for Bedia’s objective. Guarrotxena and Sadaoui have been on track the final time these two sides met.

The defensive duo of Fares Arnaout and Anwar Ali have been stable on the again. FC Goa have been on the verge of a second clear sheet on the trot earlier than conceding a last-minute penalty of their earlier match.

“I expect a very different game than the first leg. We performed well then, but things have changed since then. They have changed a few foreign players,” mentioned Pena.

“We come here with a lot of respect for Jamshedpur, for their coach and their players, but we’re also here to get all three points,” he added.

There have been 11 Hero ISL encounters between these two sides up to now. FC Goa have received six of these video games, whereas Jamshedpur FC have received 4 occasions.