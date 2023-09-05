LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib’s Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top





Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find itself in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture will be the second one at the Gadaffi Stadium and is expected to be a run feast.

