September 5, 2023

LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib’s Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top

2 hours ago


Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find itself in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture will be the second one at the Gadaffi Stadium and is expected to be a run feast.

