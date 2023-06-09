Home

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 3: Siraj Gives Breakthrough, Sends Back Warner

live

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of Day 3 game between India and Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023.

Summary







469 (121.3)

1st Innings



296 (69.4) Run Rate: (Current: 2) AUS lead by 189 runs Last Wicket: David Warner c KS Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 1 (8) – 2/1 in 3.3 Over Marnus Labuschagne 3* (12) 0x4, 0x6 Usman Khawaja 11 (28) 2×4, 0x6 Mohammed Siraj (4-2-11-1)* Mohammad Shami (4-1-5-0)

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the World Test Championship 2023 final. For the second straight day, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. On Thursday, they posted 469 in first innings, thanks to Travis Head’s 163 and Steve Smith’s 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey’s cameo of 48. The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths. A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Day 3.

Brief Scores till Day 2: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4/108, Shardul Thakur 2/83) lead India 151/5 in 38 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 48, Ajinkya Rahane 29 not out; Nathan Lyon 1/4, Cameron Green 1/22) by 318 runs

























