LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 3: Siraj Gives Breakthrough, Sends Back Warner

By: admin

Date:


live

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of Day 3 game between India and Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023.

Marnus Labuschagne

3* (12) 0x4, 0x6

Usman Khawaja

11 (28) 2×4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(4-2-11-1)*

Mohammad Shami

(4-1-5-0)

LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the World Test Championship 2023 final. For the second straight day, Australia maintained their pole position in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. On Thursday, they posted 469 in first innings, thanks to Travis Head’s 163 and Steve Smith’s 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey’s cameo of 48. The potent Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps, with Australia still leading by 318 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15 run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths. A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Day 3.

Brief Scores till Day 2: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4/108, Shardul Thakur 2/83) lead India 151/5 in 38 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 48, Ajinkya Rahane 29 not out; Nathan Lyon 1/4, Cameron Green 1/22) by 318 runs




  • 7:05 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Mohammed Siraj gets the first breakthrough for India. David Warner gets an edge and is caught behind the stumps by KS Bharat. Warner goes for 2. AUS 2/1 & 469



  • 6:48 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Usman Khawaja and David Warner are at the crease for the second innings. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for India.



  • 6:37 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: That’s it. India are bowled out for 296 with Mohammed Shami to be the last man out. Australia have an healthy lead of 173. From 71-4 to 296-10 has been a wonderful battle from India.



  • 6:27 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Fifty for Shardul Thakur. It is his third Test fifty in nine games on English soil. Top knock from Thakur, despite coping some blows from Pat Cummins. OHH! Thakur is out. Cameron Green gets a wicket. IND 294/9



  • 6:11 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: BOWLED! Umesh Yadav is clean bowled by Pat Cummins as India lose their eighth. IND 271/8



  • 6:02 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: The lunch break broke India’s momentum and as a result, Ajinkya Rahane departs for 89, thanks to a brilliant catch from Cameron Green. Umesh Yadav comes out to bat. IND 265/7



  • 4:57 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Shardul Thakur is given out LBW. Rahane goes upstairs immediately. Television replays show Pat Cummins has bowled a no ball. Loud cheer from the Oval crowd.



  • 4:54 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: 100 run stand comes for the seventh wicket with a beautiful backfoot punch from Ajinkya Rahane. Four more. Lyon looks clueless. IND 259/6 (59)



  • 4:44 PM IST


    LIVE Score | IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Nathan Lyon comes onto bowl for the first time on the day and Ajinkya Rahane welcomes him with a cover drive to the boundary. 250 comes up for India. Gutsy from both the Indian batters.













