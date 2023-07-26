  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

live score utt ultimate table tennis 2023 chennai lions vs dabang delhi ttc achanta sharath kamal sathiyan gnanasekaran

admin July 26, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C, UTT 2023: Gnansekaran Beat Kamal 3-0; Delhi Qualify For Play-Offs

live

Chennai Lions are placed on top of the table with 35 points whereas Season 3 finalist Dabang Delhi T.T.C. are lying in the second place with 33 points. A win will guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals, while a loss will also keep them in contention depending on the results of the remaining ties. 

UTT, Ultimate Table Tennis, Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi, Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC
LIVE Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi T.T.C, UTT 2023: Both Teams Aim Semi-Final Berth.

LIVE Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi T.T.C, Ultimate Table Tennis

Pune: Defending champions Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi T.T.C. will be keen to extend their winning run to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 when they meet on Wednesday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

Chennai Lions are placed on top of the table with 35 points whereas Season 3 finalist Dabang Delhi T.T.C. are lying in the second place with 33 points. A win will guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals, while a loss will also keep them in contention depending on the results of the remaining ties.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Achanta Sharath Kamal is in red-hot form and Chennai Lions will be hoping for a good show again from the Indian veteran. Sharath Kamal dominated Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in the last tie. World No. 33 Benedikt Duda and Yangzi Liu will also look to continue their winning performance in their last league-stage tie.

“The last tie was a good one as we won it by a big margin. We will give our best in the upcoming tie against Dabang Delhi T.T.C. Our squad has a lot of quality. We are the defending champions and it gives us a lot of confidence when we play against any opponent in Season 4,” commented Duda ahead of the next tie.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. defeated U Mumba TT in their last tie and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee will be eager to continue their fine form against Chennai Lions. International stars Barbora Balazova, three-time European championships medallist, and Jon Persson have been in terrific form as well.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica

Home Sports Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica After the day’s play, Ashwin reacted on his […]

July 13, 2023 0 1 min read

Next Revenue Model To Allocate More Money To Test-Playing Nations, Says ICC Chairman Barclay On MCC

Home Sports Next Revenue Model To Allocate More Money To Test-Playing Nations, Says ICC Chairman Barclay On MCC’s Test Fund Suggestion It had added in […]

July 15, 2023 0 3 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur TROLLS Presenter For Mistankingly Calling Her Jemimah Rodrigues After Ind-W Beat Ban-W

Home Sports Harmanpreet Kaur TROLLS Presenter For Mistankingly Calling Her Jemimah Rodrigues After Ind-W Beat Ban-W | WATCH The presenter mistakingly referred to Harmanpreet Kaur […]

July 20, 2023 0 1 min read

Top Picks, Full Squad And Pitch Report

Home Sports BK vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Picks, Full Squad And Pitch Report Get ready for an exhilarating game between Budapest Kings and United […]

July 12, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights