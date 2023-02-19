Home

Pakistan Vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup: Live Streaming Details Of PAK-W Vs WI-W Match

Both Pakistan and West Indies have won their last matches against Ireland in Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali in action against Ireland. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: High on confidence after their 70-run win against Ireland, Pakistan would be looking to upset West Indies in Group B and keep themselves in contention for the semifinal spot in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Muneeba Ali became Pakistan women’s first T20I centurion against Ireland while skipper Bismah Maroof is in good form too. Ayeshan Naseem has been among runs too. Among the bowlers, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal have been among wickets.

On the other hand, West Indies are coming after a six-wicket victory against the Irish women. For the 2016 champions, Stafanie Taylor’s fitness is a big worry after she was stretchered out against India midway into the game.

Skipper Hayley Matthews returned to form with a match-winning unbeaten 66 against Ireland while the likes of Shemaine Campbell and Chinelle Henry give them confidence in the middle order.

Spinner Karishma Ramharack, with seven wickets in four games, has been a revelation while pacer Shamilia Connell claimed three wickets against Ireland.

When and where Pakistan vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup match will be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies, Women’s Cricket World up match at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday. The match starts 6:30 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast Pakistan vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup match in India?

Star Sports Channels will live televast the Pakistan vs West Indies match at Women’s T20 World Cup match in India.

Where to get Pakistan vs West Indies match, Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming?

Live streaming of Pakistan vs West Indies match, Women’s T20 World Cup will be available on Disney+hotstar.











