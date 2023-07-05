Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is set to be played on July 5 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The match will start at 1:30 PM.

The match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan promises to be an exciting contest.

Afghanistan faced a defeat in their last ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will aim to get back to their winning ways when they encounter Bangladesh in the first game of the three-ODI series. The match will take place on July 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The return of star player Rashid Khan will make Afghanistan a tough opponent to face. The side will hope to ensure that they establish their dominance in the series from the first game itself. But, things could go sideways for the Afghan team. Bangladesh are a tough squad to beat and will have the home ground advantage.

As for Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the key players to watch out for. The series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is crucial for both teams as it comes ahead of high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. The two squads will see this bilateral series as a chance to get some practice in before the big games and finalise their playing XI for the tournaments.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI:

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, July 5.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on TV in India?

There will be no live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on TV in India.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI can be live streamed on the Fan code app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1ST ODI: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(C), Litton Das(WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil(WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah, Izharulhaq Naveed.















