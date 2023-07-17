Home

Sports

India A vs Nepal: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Match

ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A and Nepal will face off against each other on Monday, July 17, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India A are leading the Group B Table after their win over UAE. (Credits: Instagram)

India A and Nepal will square off against each other on Monday, July 17. The teams will clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the eighth match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023. India are currently at the top of the Group B table after a dominant victory over the UAE. On the other hand, Nepal are coming in this match after a loss to Pakistan A. A win for India will secure their place in the semi-final. Led by Yash Dhull, the team will be high on confidence with their current position in the tournament. As for Nepal, the side will look to bounce back and secure their place in the top four.

For the much anticipated clash between both the teams, here are the live streaming details, full squads and more.

Where will the India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match be played?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

When will the India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match be played?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match will be played on July 17.

At what time will the India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match be played?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match will commence at 2 PM.

Which channel will telecast the India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup game?

The India A vs Nepal match will be broadcast at Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India A vs Nepal ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup match?

The India A vs Nepal match will be live streamed at the Fancode app and the YouTube Channel of ACC.

India A vs Nepal: Full Squads

India A: Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudarshan, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodhiya

Nepal: Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kishore Mahato, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Gulshan Jha, Shyam Dhakal















