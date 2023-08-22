August 22, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing XIs Coming up SHORTLY

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Pakistan are set to face off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series will serve as a mock test for Asian teams ahead of the Asia Cup. Pakistan come into the series having thrashed New Zealand in their last ODI series. Afghanistan, on the other hand, handed Bangladesh a 2-1 defeat. All in all, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup – both teams will look to get into the groove. If Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan, they become the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.



Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Solving India’s No.4 Conundrum Who Will Be India’s Yuvraj Singh In World Cup?

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to Watch

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Captain, Probable Playing 11s Todays Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Hambantota

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

10 min read

Sony India Announces Biggest BRAVIA XR 4K Mini LED TV with X95L Offering Sparkling Brilliance and Deep Blacks

1 hour ago
3 min read

MOU’s Worth USD 1 Billion Inked During Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023

1 hour ago
1 min read

LIVE Updates | Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing XIs Coming up SHORTLY

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Solving India’s No.4 Conundrum Who Will Be India’s Yuvraj Singh In World Cup?

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights