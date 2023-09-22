September 22, 2023

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Mens TT Team Beat Yemen 3-0

1 hour ago admin


Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Hangzhou 2022, Asian Games: Get the live scores, updates, commentary and highlights on this blog for all events and sports at the 2023 Asiad in China.

Asian Games 2023, September 22: India’s strong Rowing contingent embarks on the waters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 22.

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023

Tons of high-octane action from rowing, sailing, and volleyball is ahead for India on the third day of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou while an elegant table tennis contingent will start their journey keeping in mind the desire to capture their very first gold.

The action will begin from sailing at 8:30 IST, with numerous races scheduled in categories like Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite, Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 Race, Men’s skiff, Men’s windsurfer RS:X, women’s single dinghy, women’s windsurfing IQFOIL, etc. A lot of Indian contenders will be eyeing progress in different categories.










