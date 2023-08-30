Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match 2: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport

live

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pallekele International Stadium Under Covers Due To Rain (Image Source: twitter)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Live: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka too are a force in home conditions. The team, however, will play the Asia Cup without some of the key players. Ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, will miss the tournament due to injury. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also missing from the squad. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan have been added to the squad.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report

The pitch is Pallekele will be a good surface to play cricket. The batting will be easier with the new ball but once the ball becomes soft and spinners come into play, it will not be easy to bat.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup ODI Playing 11s

Bangladesh Playing 11

Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha















