LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Beat Gujarat By 5 Wickets To Clinch 5th Title

LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL | MS Dhoni at the post-match presentation: Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya and a few others are experienced, so you don’t worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask. The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fairplay award. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special today, he’s also like me – not someone who uses the phone often. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life…