Live Updates, Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Scores:

Gujarat Giants will look to climb up the table while Delhi Capitals aim to consolidate their position in the top three in the WPL 2023 table when both sides meet at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. With four wins from five games, Delhi are second in the table while, Gujarat languish at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches.





Source link