LIVE UPDATES | Delhi Capitals Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: DC Rope in Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.


live

Live Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 Auction: DC Rope in Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest updates of Women’s Premier League 2023 inaugural mega auction.

Delhi Capitals WPL Auction

LIVE UPDATES | Delhi Capitals Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

The Delhi Capitals, which are co-owned by JSW and GMR, will be one of the first five teams to participate in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which will take place in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. Jonathan Batty, who coached the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred championships in 2021 and 2022, has been promoted as head coach of the team. Batty has also led the Surrey Women’s team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League. They would try to forge together a formidable side and try to claim the first title for their franchise.

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of the WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.




  • 7:14 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD! Another one! Laura Harris in for 45 Lakhs!



  • 7:13 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Delhi rope in Tara Norris for 10 Lakhs!



  • 6:58 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Alice Capsey goes to Delhi Capitals!



  • 5:25 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! U-19 World Champion Titas Sadhu will play for Delhi. She is been bought for 25 lakhs.



  • 5:18 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD! Delhi bag Marizanne Kapp for 1.50 Cr!! The Capitals are in form.



  • 5:13 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Delhi bag the services of Shikha Pandey for 60 lakhs.



  • 5:09 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Delhi rope in Radha Yadav for 40 lakhs.



  • 4:48 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: BREAK!!



  • 4:41 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Spinners are next in the auction



  • 4:27 PM IST


    LIVE | DC Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: DC Exists







Published Date: February 13, 2023 6:01 PM IST



Updated Date: February 13, 2023 6:01 PM IST







