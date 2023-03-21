LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: Kapp-Capsey Key For DC in Run-Chase

Home

Delhi Capitals will be aiming for the all-important win today against UP Warriorz to consolidate top spot in the standings and qualify for the Final.

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will be aiming for the all-important win today against UP Warriorz to consolidate top spot in the standings and qualify for the Final. Mumbai are currently leading the standings with 12 points, whereas Delhi are currently at 10.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.





















