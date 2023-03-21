15.3 C
LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: Kapp-Capsey Key For DC in Run-Chase

Live DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: Kapp-Capsey Key For DC in Run-Chase. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians’ Women’s Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.

LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: TOSS Coming Up Shortly. (Image: WPL-Twitter)

Live DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score 

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will be aiming for the all-important win today against UP Warriorz to consolidate top spot in the standings and qualify for the Final. Mumbai are currently leading the standings with 12 points, whereas Delhi are currently at 10.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.




  • 9:56 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: 7 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 71/3. Meg Lanning was the last batter to depart. It’s down to Kapp and Capsey to take charge. DC 71/3 (7)



  • 9:31 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: 3 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 34/0. Captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are off to a flier! DC 34/0 (3)



  • 9:02 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: End of 20 overs of play, UP manage to reach 138/6. Delhi need 137 runs to qualify for the FINAL. UP 138/6



  • 8:12 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: OUT!! Healy departs!! Tahlia McGrath is the new batter in. 10 overs gone, UP are now at 63/2. UP 63/2 (10)



  • 8:03 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: 8 overs gone, UP Warriorz are now at 53/1. Shaikh, Healy look to rebuild for the Warriorz. UP 53/1 (8)



  • 7:35 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: First over done and dusted, UP eke out 7 runs from the opening over. UP 7/0 (1)



  • 7:33 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail.



  • 7:32 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.



  • 6:45 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s journey in this tournament comes to an end by this match. The side is out of the Women’s Premier League.







Published Date: March 21, 2023 9:57 PM IST







