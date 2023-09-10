Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Livingstone’s 95 Help England Post 226/7

live

LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.

ENG vs NZ

LIVE UPDATES | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score

Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the four-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. NZ won the first match in a dominant fashion as unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis win by 8 wickets. England will try to level the series and make a comeback.

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult















