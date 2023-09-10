September 10, 2023

LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Livingstone’s 95 Help England Post 226/7

LIVE Score England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Here are the latest live updates and scores of England vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates.



LIVE UPDATES | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score

Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the four-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday. NZ won the first match in a dominant fashion as unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the Kiwis win by 8 wickets. England will try to level the series and make a comeback.

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult










