 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
20 C
New York

LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: De Kock-Hooda Key In Run-Chase For Lucknow

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: De Kock-Hooda Key In Run-Chase For Lucknow

live

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: De Kock-Hooda Key In Run-Chase For Lucknow. Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ravi Bishnoi

4* (4) 1×4, 0x6

Swapnil Singh

2 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Alzarri Joseph

(0.5-0-5-0)*

Mohit Sharma

(4-0-29-4)

GT vs LSG, GT vs LSG Live score, GT vs LSG live streaming, GT vs LSG live score and updates, GT vs LSG live updates, GT vs LSG live score streaming, GT vs LSG toss, GT vs LSG head to head, GT vs LSG playing XI, GT vs LSG Squads, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Cricket News, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live streaming, IPL 2023 Points table, IPL 2023 Schedule
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary



  • 7:32 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: That’s it! Gujarat Titans have won this game by 56 runs. LSG 171/7 (20)



  • 7:15 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have almost won this match. Lucknow have been out mastered today clearly. LSG 166/6(18.5)



  • 6:39 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: 12 gone, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 113/1. 115 needed to win from 48 balls. LSG 113/1 (12)



  • 6:22 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants are now at 90/1 after 10 overs of play. Mayers missed out his half-century by a whisker and now Deepak Hooda has taken his place. LSG 92/1 (9)



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: 6 overs done, Lucknow Super Giants are cruising at 72/0. LSG 72/0 (6)



  • 5:48 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers and and Quinton de Kock open innings for Lucknow Super Giants. After 3 overs of play, the visitors are off to a great start. LSG 35/0 (3)



  • 5:12 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: That’s it!! On comes the end of the 20th over and the defending Champions have put up a mammoth total of 227/2. GT 227/2 (20)



  • 4:53 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!! Mohsin Khan to the rescue for Lucknow Super Giants! Hardik Pandya has been sent back to the pavilion! GT 184/2 (16)



  • 4:47 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has completed his half-century and with Pandya contributing well, Gujarat are in well course to cross the 230-run mark. GT 176/1 (15)



  • 4:32 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Avesh Khan finally gets the all-important breakthrough for Lucknow!!! Saha’s brilliant innings finally comes to an end!! Hardik Pandya is the new man in. GT 142/1 (12.2)




LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad, May 7: Dominating batting display from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94* off 51 balls) powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a massive total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Saha and Gill dominated the proceedings with the fearless hitting and the duo went on to build a 142-run partnership, which Avesh Khan broke in the 13th over. Then, skipper Hardik Pandya came in and played a quick cameo of 25 off 15 to keep the Titans on track. With Gill remaining unbeaten on 94, some lusty blows from David Miller, in the end, took Titans to the biggest score at the venue.

Saha took Titans off to a rollicking start as he was at his best smashing it all around the park sparing no bowler. After being silent for the first five over, Gill joined the six-hitting fest after surviving an lbw as he lofted towards long-off for a maximum.

The next over, Saha launched Yash Thakur’s slower ball over long-on for a six and completed his fifty off just 20 balls. Gill finished the over with yet another six, taking Titans to 78 for no loss in the Power-play.

The opening duo continued with the onslaught as the Titans crossed the 100-run mark in nine overs and stood strong at 120 for no loss halfway through the innings. An over later, Gill came up with the fourth half-century of the season off 29 balls.

When LSG was keenly looking for a wicket, Avesh came up with a plan and broke the 142-run opening stand, dismissing Saha for 81 in the 13th over. Saha tried the back-foot flick while on the move and substitute fielder Prerak Mankad ran to the left from a deep square leg and took a good low catch.

Hardik then joined Gill to continue punishing LSG bowlers. He smashed two sixes and a boundary in two overs before Mohsin Khan removed his brother in the 16th over.

Avesh and Yash slowed down the run rate a bit with just three boundaries and a six came off in the next three overs. With 14 runs coming off the last over, incusing a six from Gill and a boundary from Miller, the Titans posted 227 for the loss of two wickets.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 227/2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81 off 43, Shubman Gill 94 not out off 51; Avesh Khan 1-34, Mohsin Khan 1-42) against Lucknow Super Giants.




Published Date: May 7, 2023 6:23 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh