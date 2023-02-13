5.5 C
New York

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Annabel Sutherland Goes To GG

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 10 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Annabel Sutherland Goes To GG

live

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad, WPL Auction: With Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor, Rachael Haynes as head coach, Gujarat Giants are expected to make a tough squad.

WPL Auction 2023, WPL Auction 2023 date, WPL Auction 2023 time, Women's Premier League 2023, Women's Premier League 2023 auction, Women's Premier League 2023 auction date, Women's Premier League 2023 auction time, WPL 2023 auction venue, WPL auction 2023 live streaming, WPL auction 2023 live streaming in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming app in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming channel in India, WPL auction, WPL auction live streaming, Gujarat Giants, Gujarat Giants head coach, Gujarat Giants mentor, Gujarat Giants Mithali Raj, Gujarat Giants Rachael Haynes, Gujarat Giants Adani Group, Gujarat Giants WPL, Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League, Gujarat Giants WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants full squad, Gujarat Giants players, Adani Group,
WPL Auction 2023, Live, Gujarat Giants

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

After a title-winning debut season, the Gujarat franchise, owned by Adani Group, would be aiming to replicate the feat in the women’s tournament too, starting on March 4. Named as Gujarat Giants, the franchise has already roped in legendary former India skipper Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor with former Australian stalwart Rachael Haynes head coach for inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). U-19 World Cup-winning India head coach and former India international Nooshin Al Khadeer has been named as bowling coach while Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining will look after the batting and fielding departments respectively. The franchise was bought for a whopping Rs 1289 crore.

While TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

# 448 cricketers will go under the hammer.

# BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

# Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

# The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

# A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS




  • 4:15 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: And we have the first Indian in the kitty. Harleen Deol goes to Gujarat Giants to Rs 40 lakh.



  • 4:12 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Annabel Sutherland is the new player out. Gujarat join bidding war with DC and they get thew Australian for Rs 70 lakh.



  • 3:52 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: A 10 minute break. To sum up, GG have got Ashleigh Gardner (all-rounder), Beth Mooney (WK) and Sophia Dunkley (batter).



  • 3:39 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Sophia Dunkley is next and GG goes straight up. DC enters the bid. The Englishwoman starts at a base price of Rs 30 lakh and is sold to Gujarat for Rs 60 lakh.



  • 3:32 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Beth Mooney is up next. GG enter the bid. And she becomes the second player with the franchise.



  • 3:28 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Tahlia McGrath comes up. Gujarat enter the bidding war with RCB. She starts at Rs 40 lakh. DC join in. GG going hard for the all-rounder. Could she be the second GG player? No, GG opt out.



  • 3:20 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Deepti Sharma comes out of the bag and GG enter the bidding war with MI and DC. The bid crosses 1 crore. Gujarat opt out.







Published Date: February 13, 2023 3:10 PM IST



Updated Date: February 13, 2023 4:13 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh