LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Bidding War Gets Underway

live

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

After a title-winning debut season, the Gujarat franchise, owned by Adani Group, would be aiming to replicate the feat in the women’s tournament too, starting on March 4. Named as Gujarat Giants, the franchise has already roped in legendary former India skipper Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor with former Australian stalwart Rachael Haynes head coach for inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). U-19 World Cup-winning India head coach and former India international Nooshin Al Khadeer has been named as bowling coach while Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining will look after the batting and fielding departments respectively. The franchise was bought for a whopping Rs 1289 crore.

While TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

# 448 cricketers will go under the hammer.

# BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

# Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

# The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

# A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

