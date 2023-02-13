LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Bidding War Gets Underway

5.5 C
New York

Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Bidding War Gets Underway

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.


live

Gujarat Giants Full Squad, WPL Auction: With Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor, Rachael Haynes as head coach, Gujarat Giants are expected to make a tough squad.

LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

After a title-winning debut season, the Gujarat franchise, owned by Adani Group, would be aiming to replicate the feat in the women’s tournament too, starting on March 4. Named as Gujarat Giants, the franchise has already roped in legendary former India skipper Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor with former Australian stalwart Rachael Haynes head coach for inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). U-19 World Cup-winning India head coach and former India international Nooshin Al Khadeer has been named as bowling coach while Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining will look after the batting and fielding departments respectively. The franchise was bought for a whopping Rs 1289 crore.

While TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

# 448 cricketers will go under the hammer.

# BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

# Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

# The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

# A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS




  • 2:50 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: And the ball gets rolling at WPL auction. Smriti Mandhana first player to go. RCB gets her for INR 3.40 cr.



  • 2:40 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and president Roger Binny unveil WPL logo.



  • 2:33 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: The franchise representatives are slowly settling themselves at the auction room. While it may be a first for many in the room but for a few, they have experienced the palpitations of a auction before.



  • 2:32 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: We are moments away from the first-ever WPL auction. Stay tuned to this space for all the action.



  • 2:21 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: All-rounders are going to be the most sought after in WPL Auction, says Lisa Sthalekar from UP Warriorz.



  • 1:56 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: 13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the Rs 50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin to name a few.



  • 1:55 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Rs 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.



  • 1:53 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for the WPL.







Published Date: February 13, 2023 1:48 PM IST



Updated Date: February 13, 2023 2:51 PM IST







