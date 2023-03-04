LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Rescheduled Start – Check NEW TIMINGS





Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1

Today marks the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. After speculation for over a decade, the women cricketers will have their own league in India – the Women’s Premier League. With Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, the league promises to get off to a cracking start. Some big names feature in both sides today and what makes the contest even more interesting is that the teams are well-matched.





