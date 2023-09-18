LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODIs vs AUS: When And Where to Stream ANNOUNCEMENT

LIVE UPDATES – India Squad For ODI’s vs Australia: “As a cricketer, there’s nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success. This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It’s a journey we’re embarking on together with the entire nation, and we’re determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field,” Ravindra Jadeja on Star Sports.