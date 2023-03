Record: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 2 runs away from smashing ODI world record, will go past Greenidge-Haynes, Sachin-Ganguly: Rohit and Kohli have broken many individual records in ODIs but on Wednesday, they will have a great opportunity to create a world record as a batting pair. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need only two runs to become the fastest pair to reach 5000 runs in ODIs. They have scored 4998 runs in 85 innings as a pair at an average of 62.47.