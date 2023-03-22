Home

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Beat India By 21 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Australia Beat India By 21 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1. Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Run Rate: (Current: 5.06) IND need 22 runs in 6 balls at 22 rpo Last Wicket: Mohammad Shami b Marcus Stoinis 14 (10) – 243/9 in 47.5 Over Kuldeep Yadav 6* (14) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammed Siraj 3 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Marcus Stoinis (9-0-43-1)* Sean Abbott (10-0-50-1)

Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

Brief Scores: Australia 269 in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44; Kuldeep Yadav 3/56) vs India.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa





















