LIVE Updates, IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: It has been a good few overs after TEA for India as the hosts took two wickets, including that of Steve Smith. However, Usman Khawaja seems to be a thorn in their neck as the southpaw has moved into 80s. The way Khawaja is batting, looks like he might get to three figures soon. Drinks are on the field. AUS 191/4 (75)