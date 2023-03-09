LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1: Smith-Khawaja Steady For Australia After Lunch





LIVE Updates | Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 1, SCORE

With another spot in the WTC final left, it is all to play for from an Indian perspective when they take on Australia during the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the first two Tests and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Co. lost at Indore by nine wickets. Now, India would like to get back to winning ways and win at Ahmedabad. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Mohammed Siraj.





Source link