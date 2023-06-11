LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 5: All Eyes On Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane





LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 5:

After an action-filled first four days, the World Test Championship (WTC) boils down to the final day with India needing 280 runs on Sunday with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli is batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164/3 in pursuit of world record chase of 444. The first hour of play on the final day will be crucial for both side.





Source link