Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match CALLED-OFF

live

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.

Summary







Run Rate: (Current: 5.45) Last Wicket: Jasprit Bumrah c Agha Salman b Naseem Shah 16 (14) – 266/10 in 48.5 Over

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

There you have it, after all the dilly-dally – the match is finally been called off due to rain. The decision was taken well before the cut-off time as they realised even if the rain stops, getting the ground ready would take time. Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023

Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Follow fastest LIVE updates here.















