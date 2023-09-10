September 10, 2023

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Continues; Game Called-OFF

admin


live

RESERVE DAY LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Reserve Day: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

KL Rahul

17* (28) 2×4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

8 (16) 0x4, 0x6

Shadab Khan

(6.1-1-45-1)*

Haris Rauf

(5-0-27-0)

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj










