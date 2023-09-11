September 11, 2023

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4:

admin


India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.



Updated: September 12, 2023 12:02 AM IST


By Nikhil

Edited by Nikhil

India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha










