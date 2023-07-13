Menu
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin Stars With Fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal Keep India In Command At Stumps

By: admin

Date:

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

40* (73) 6×4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

30 (65) 3×4, 1×6

Jomel Warrican

(6-0-20-0)*

Jason Holder

(4-2-6-0)

Ind vs WI, 1st Test Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1

Dominica: India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.




  • 3:17 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: STUMPS! India’s dominating day comes to a close! After Ashwin’s fifer, openers Rohit and Jaiswal have laid the foundation in the innings. West Indies have a mountain to climb on Day 2. IND 80/0



  • 2:23 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: The covers are off and play resume again!



  • 2:15 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st Test: Rain has stopped play. The players head back to the dressing rooms. India are currently batting at 66/0 (15.5)



  • 1:32 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st Test: The Indian openers have managed to put up 26 runs on the board. IND 26/0 (6)



  • 1:08 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma open innings for India.



  • 12:56 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: That’s it!! West Indies have been all out on 150 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin comes back to the team in style with a fifer!!



  • 12:44 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1s Test: 62 overs has been played, West Indies are reeling at 147/9. WI 147/9 (62)



  • 12:09 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: 8 wickets are down, West Indies just can’t cope up with the superiority of the Indian bowlers. WI 138/7 (57)



  • 11:54 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Joseph departs!!! Ashwin completes his 3-fer!! This shows how Ravi Ashwin is effective in Test Cricket. Such a shame that he didn’t get a chance in the WTC Final. WI 125/7 (53.4)



  • 11:46 PM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jason Holder was the last man to depart but Athanaze hold firm for Windies. WI 123/6 (52)