LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin Stars With Fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal Keep India In Command At Stumps

live
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1
Dominica: India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.
After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.
Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates