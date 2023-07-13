Menu
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Will Rohit-Jaiswal up The Ante Today?

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

40* (73) 6×4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

30 (65) 3×4, 1×6

Jomel Warrican

(6-0-20-0)*

Jason Holder

(4-2-6-0)

Ind vs WI, 1st Test Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2

Dominica: India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.




  • 11:41 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: “International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions. With so many leagues around, we can get carried away with a few performances in these leagues but international cricket is different,” Ashwin said.



  • 11:06 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: “Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we’re going to see some special performances from him,” said Ashwin at stumps on Day 1.



  • 10:58 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: We will be doing a LIVE session at 12:15 PM IST today where we will discuss the team that was picked for the Test. Please join us.



  • 10:43 AM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Will there be a change of plan for India and up the ante? That would be interesting to see if it happens. The pitch is favouring the batters and India could go on the offensive up front today.



  • 8:46 AM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: The good thing about today is that there is no forecast of rain. Yesterday, there were forecats – but it did not rain. Hopefully rain stays away today as well.



  • 8:39 AM IST


    LIVE | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Rohit and Jaiswal would like to continue from where they left off and look to take Windies out of the Dominica Test.



  • 3:17 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: STUMPS! India’s dominating day comes to a close! After Ashwin’s fifer, openers Rohit and Jaiswal have laid the foundation in the innings. West Indies have a mountain to climb on Day 2. IND 80/0



  • 2:23 AM IST


    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: The covers are off and play resume again!



  • 2:15 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st Test: Rain has stopped play. The players head back to the dressing rooms. India are currently batting at 66/0 (15.5)



  • 1:32 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st Test: The Indian openers have managed to put up 26 runs on the board. IND 26/0 (6)