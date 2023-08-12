LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score: Hardik Pandya’s Men Seek Series-Levelling Win





LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 4th T20I Score

India will hope that batters will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort in the fourth T20I on Saturday. India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder to the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have shown what they can do and its time for other batters to take charge.





