7.3 C
New York

LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: Deepti’s 3/15 Restricts West Indies To 118/6

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: Deepti’s 3/15 Restricts West Indies To 118/6

live

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: Follow ball-by-ball-commentary, live scores and updates of the ongoing Ind-W vs WI-W match from Cape Town. Check LIVE streaming details.

India Women vs West Indies Women, India Women vs West Indies Women news, India Women vs West Indies Women Updates, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming, India Women vs West Indies Women Latest Updates, Women's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Women's T20 World Cup live streaming, Women's T20 World Cup latest updates, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Score, India Women vs West Indies Women Free On Hostar, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Free, IND-W vs WI-W, IND-W vs WI-W News, IND-W vs WI-W Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Pics, IND-W vs WI-W Latest News, IND-W vs WI-W Latest Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming, IND-W vs WI-W in T20 World Cup 2023, IND-W vs WI-W Free Live Streaming, IND-W vs WI-W Live Free, IND-W vs WI-W Live Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, IND-W vs WI-W Venue, Ind vs Pak, IND vs WI Live Streaming, India Vs West Indies, Bismah Maroof, Women's T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreer Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin,
Live, India women vs West Indies women, Women’s T20 World Cup

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

India are likely to get Smriti Mandhana boost when they take on West Indies in the second group encounter of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Cape Town. The batters shone against Pakistan in the lung opener with Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh doing the job. India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies. West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to register their first win in the tournament having being thrashed by England in their opener.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman




  • 8:14 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: And we are back with the chase. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana come out in the middle. What a start by India! Three fours against Shamilia Connell to start the chase. IND 14/0 (1)



  • 7:57 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: That’s it. West Indies finish at 118/6 in 20 overs. India need 119 to win. Deepti Sharma finishes at 3/15.



  • 7:54 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: OUT! Deepti Sharma clean bowled Afy Fletcher to claim her 100th T20I wicket. She is also the first Indian to do so. WI 115/6 (19.2)



  • 7:52 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: India have their fifth wicket as Renuka Singh Thakur clean bowled Gajnabi in her final ball of the match. WI 114/5 (19)



  • 7:47 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: With three overs left, Pooja Vastrakar is being brought into the attack. She bowls brilliantly all through before conceding a four in the final ball. WI 107/4 (18)



  • 7:42 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: 100 up for West Indies with a four from Shabika Gajnabi off Devika Vaidya. 12 runs come from the over. WI 100/4 (17)



  • 7:34 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: Wickets galore in Cape Town. Chinelle Henry is run out for just one. West Indies lose three wickets in six deliveries. WI 79/4 (14.3)



  • 7:31 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: With the wicket of Taylor, Deepti Sharma becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in women’s T20Is.



  • 7:30 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: Another one bites the dust and Deepti Sharma strikes for the second time in the over. And it’s Stafanie Taylor, who goes back for 42. On-field umpire had given not out but TV umpire reverses the decision. WI 78/3 (14)



  • 7:26 PM IST


    LIVE, IND Vs WI, WT20 World Cup, Score: OUTTTT! Smriti Mandhana plucks a catch from the ground to dismiss Shemaine Campbelle. Deepti Sharma is the lucky bowler. Campbelle departs for 30. WI 77/2 (13.3)







Published Date: February 15, 2023 7:07 PM IST



Updated Date: February 15, 2023 7:59 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh