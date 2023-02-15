Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: Deepti’s 3/15 Restricts West Indies To 118/6

live

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: Follow ball-by-ball-commentary, live scores and updates of the ongoing Ind-W vs WI-W match from Cape Town. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live, India women vs West Indies women, Women’s T20 World Cup

LIVE, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

India are likely to get Smriti Mandhana boost when they take on West Indies in the second group encounter of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Cape Town. The batters shone against Pakistan in the lung opener with Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh doing the job. India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies. West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to register their first win in the tournament having being thrashed by England in their opener.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman





















