September 24, 2023

Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Spotlight On Shooters, Boxers In Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates about the Indian athletes in Hangzhou.

Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After a glittering opening ceremony on Saturday, Team India will start their campaign in boxing, shooting, chess, hockey, e-sports, tennis, etc on Day 6 of the continental showpiece. While a Smriti Mandhana-led Indian team will aim for the women’s cricket final spot, the men’s hockey team will star firm favourites against Uzbekistan before a star-studded boxing and shooting line-ups begin their medal hunt on a Super Sunday. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of every event and result at Asian Games 2023.










