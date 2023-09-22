September 22, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis Teams Eye Quarterfinal Berths

1 min read
2 hours ago admin


India At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: After a highly successful day on September 22 at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian table tennis teams will once again be in action on Saturday (September 23) in Hangzhou, China. While the Indian men’s team take on Tajikistan, the women’s team face Nepal on Saturday. Both the Indian teams need to win their respective game to advance into the quarterfinals. Besides, the Indian sailors will be in action in multiple events on the day. Although the Asian Games 2023 have already started, the opening ceremony will take place at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.



Source link

More Stories

3 min read

India Attain No. 1 ODI Rankings After Beating Australia By 5 Wickets in 1st ODI

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Down And Out, But Never Short Of Grit

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit After 3 Indian Wushu Players Denied Entry For Asian Games

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis Teams Eye Quarterfinal Berths

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

India Attain No. 1 ODI Rankings After Beating Australia By 5 Wickets in 1st ODI

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Funds Advised by Convergent Finance LLP Participate in the Preferential Allotment of Hindustan Foods Limited with USD 19 Million Investment

2 hours ago
3 min read

Down And Out, But Never Short Of Grit

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.