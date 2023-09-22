LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis Teams Eye Quarterfinal Berths





India At Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: After a highly successful day on September 22 at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian table tennis teams will once again be in action on Saturday (September 23) in Hangzhou, China. While the Indian men’s team take on Tajikistan, the women’s team face Nepal on Saturday. Both the Indian teams need to win their respective game to advance into the quarterfinals. Besides, the Indian sailors will be in action in multiple events on the day. Although the Asian Games 2023 have already started, the opening ceremony will take place at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.





