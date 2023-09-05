September 5, 2023

LIVE Updates – India ODI WC 2023 Squad Announcement: Presser Starts SHORTLY

LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: When and where to watch press conference and where can one live stream it.

India ODI World Cup Squad Announcement

LIVE Updates – India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

Amid much speculation over India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad, in hours from now the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the squad for the marquee event. The press conference will happen at 1 PM IST. While you can watch the announcement on Star Sports Network, you can also opt to stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the announcement.

Where can fans watch the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup be announcement LIVE? 

You can watch the ODI World Cup squad announcement on Star Sports Network.

Where can the fans stream the ODI World Cup squad announcement of India? 

Fans can stream the press conference on Disney+Hotstar.










