LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Kishan Over Rahul For Pakistan BLOCKBUSTER?

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Talking about the openers, Agarkar said that it is unfortunate that veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who last played for India in December last year, has to miss out.

“Rohit is not bad (laughs), Shubman has had a phenomenal 2-2.5 years and Ishan as well. Shikhar has been terrific and we all know his records. But at this moment, there are three players who are doing really well and are our preferred openers. Unfortunately, someone has to miss out,” said Agarkar.