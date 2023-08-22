LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul Set to Miss Pakistan HUMDINGER

August 22, 2023

India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul Set to Miss Pakistan HUMDINGER

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “Eventually, India will have to leave out one middle order player and one fast bowler. I do believe though that in a 9 game tournament, you should have 16-17 member squads. If a player has an injury that takes two weeks to heal, you don’t want to replace him because you might need him later. I think 15 is fine for a 4-5 game league phase but for such a long tournament, I would prefer 17,”

tweeted Harsha Bhogle.





