LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Match Drawn, Rohit Sharma and Co Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Match Drawn, Rohit Sharma and Co Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1

live

India Vs Australia Day 5, 4th Test: Match Drawn, Rohit Sharma and Co Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.



480 (167.2)

1st Innings



571 (178.5) Run Rate: (Current: 2.24) AUS lead by 84 runs Last Wicket: Travis Head b Axar Patel 90 (163) – 153/2 in 59.1 Over Marnus Labuschagne 63* (213) 7×4, 0x6 Steven Smith (C) 10 (59) 2×4, 0x6 Shubman Gill (1.1-0-1-0)* Cheteshwar Pujara (1-0-1-0)

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5

While India hopes for a miracle on Day 5 at Ahmedabad, Australia would look to survive 90 overs on the last day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli’s first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session. Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls (15×4) to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat. Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls (5×4, 4×6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli. In reply, Australia were 3/0 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Australia 480 & 3/0; India 571 all out (Virat Kohli 186, Shubman Gill 128, Axar Patel 79; Todd Murphy 3/113, Nathan Lyon 3/151). Match to continue.